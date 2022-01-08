Wedbush Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $140.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Shares of DKS opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

