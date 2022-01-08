Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $580.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $525.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.89. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

