Wells Fargo & Company Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

