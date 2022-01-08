Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

