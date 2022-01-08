Wells Fargo & Company Trims AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price to $8.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered AVROBIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $63,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.