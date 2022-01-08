Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.76. Western Union shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 69,881 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Western Union alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.