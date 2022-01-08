Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.99. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $176.28 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

