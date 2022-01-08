Whiteheart 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,314.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $391.90 or 0.00934535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $10,314.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

