Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

