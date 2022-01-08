William Lewis Sells 7,126 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 7,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $196,748.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08.

Shares of INSM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

