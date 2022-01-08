Williams Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $38.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

