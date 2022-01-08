Williams Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Williams Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.