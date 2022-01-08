Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $107.71.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

