Williams Financial LLC Purchases 4,336 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Williams Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

