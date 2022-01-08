WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 386,683 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 219.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 487,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 334,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.94.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.