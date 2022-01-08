Wing Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.91 or 0.00030806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $28.76 million and $3.07 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.35 or 0.07352798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.44 or 1.00070613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,352,297 coins and its circulating supply is 2,227,297 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

