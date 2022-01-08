Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.53.

Shares of WING stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

