Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri Acquires 8,000 Shares

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri acquired 8,000 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares in the company, valued at C$6,587,802.

WPK stock opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Winpak Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

