WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

