WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

