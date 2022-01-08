WNY Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $252.48 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

