WNY Asset Management LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $176.93 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

