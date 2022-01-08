WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

