WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 891 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $106.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

