WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 64,693 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,693 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $84.42 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72.

