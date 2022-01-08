Wolfe Research Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Underperform

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of USX stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 178,942 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

