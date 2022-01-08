WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Volume Tops $163,322.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $163,322.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005677 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

