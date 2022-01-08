Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

