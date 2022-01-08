Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WYGPY opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Worley has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WYGPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

