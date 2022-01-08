Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $41,941.03 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.18 billion and $260.42 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $41,941.03 or 1.00036892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00091042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00033752 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.02 or 0.00887324 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,631 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

