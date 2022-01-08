Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $51.43 or 0.00124997 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $86.25 million and $6.09 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005531 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.