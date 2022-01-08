WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.41

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $15.90. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

