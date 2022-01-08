WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.41

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $15.90. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.
About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.