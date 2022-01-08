XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.64

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $11.23. XBiotech shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 27,205 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 91.99%.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $272,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in XBiotech by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in XBiotech by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

