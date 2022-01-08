Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

