Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XHR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

