XeniosCoin Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges (XNC)

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. XeniosCoin has a market capitalization of $133.18 million and approximately $66,980.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00312248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XeniosCoin (CRYPTO:XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin . XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

