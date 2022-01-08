Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 343,078 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.50 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.