Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.6% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

