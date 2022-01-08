Xponance Inc. Has $706,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,972 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Masco by 711.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

