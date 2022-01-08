Xponance Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

