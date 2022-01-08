Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $119.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

