Xponance Inc. Sells 37,972 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,972 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 7,852.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.