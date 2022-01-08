Xponance Inc. Sells 618 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

