Xponance Inc. Sells 677 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,555,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,027,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in PNM Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.