Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,458 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Xylem worth $68,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

