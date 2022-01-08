Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Amundi bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.