YAM (YAM) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005565 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

