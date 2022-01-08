Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.73

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 47612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

