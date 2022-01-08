Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.