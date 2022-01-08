YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,132 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of YETI worth $20,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $74.27 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

